Palestinian Journalists Face Deadly Targeting in 2025

AhlulBayt News Agency: Monitoring and documentation data collected by the Freedoms Committee of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, spanning from October 7, 2023, to the end of 2025, revealed a systematic and escalating pattern of deadly targeting against Palestinian journalists. This trend reached its peak in 2025, marking a shift from sporadic violations to a consistent policy of silencing the press through killings, injuries, and permanent disabilities.

The data indicated that by the end of November 2025, the number of injured journalists had reached 76, a dangerous sign of the intensifying targeting policy. Journalists are no longer considered “potential targets” but have become confirmed and frequent victims.

In its report, the Freedoms Committee stated that during 2025, the Israeli occupation moved from restricting journalistic work to a policy of “neutralizing” the press through lethal force. The aim of this policy is to silence witnesses, prevent the documentation of crimes, and suppress the Palestinian narrative on the ground.

The committee emphasized that 2025 represented the peak of deadly targeting of journalists in Palestine. It was described as a year of repeated mass assaults, particularly in tents, hospitals, and press gatherings. Fatal and disabling strikes focused on the head, neck, chest, and abdomen, leading to amputations, blindness, and permanent disabilities. The sources of danger were intertwined, including the occupation army, settlers, drones, and artillery shelling.

