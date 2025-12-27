Thousands of Yemenis Commemorate Rajab Friday at Historic Al-Jand Mosque

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of citizens gathered at the historic Al-Jand Mosque in Taiz Governorate to commemorate Rajab Friday, marking Yemen’s entry into Islam and the founding of Al-Jand Mosque in the eighth year of Hijra. The event saw participation from local leaderships of Taiz and Ibb.

In his Friday sermon, Allama Taher Al-Haddar, a member of the Yemeni Scholars Association, emphasized that Yemenis embraced Islam willingly and without coercion. He described this as a unique event in world history and a turning point that strengthened the Islamic call, calling it a clear victory and great triumph.

He recalled that the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his family) received the news of Yemen’s acceptance of Islam with a prostration of gratitude to Allah, praising them in the famous Hadith: “Faith is Yemeni, and wisdom is Yemeni.” He highlighted the role of Imam Ali and the companion Muadh bin Jabal in spreading Islam with wisdom, which forged a deep bond between Yemenis and Imam Ali and established their pivotal role in supporting Islam throughout history.

Al-Haddar warned against efforts to detach Muslims from their faith through soft warfare and media campaigns, describing repeated insults to the Holy Qur’an in the West as a comprehensive assault on Islamic sanctities. He praised the Yemeni people and leadership for their defense of the Qur’an and their support for just causes, foremost among them the Palestinian cause.

He stressed the importance of adhering to the Holy Qur’an, strengthening faith-based awareness, continuing economic boycotts, and preparing for future challenges, affirming that defending the Qur’an is both a religious and historical responsibility.

On Thursday evening, Al-Jand Mosque also hosted a cultural and religious gathering, where Yemeni scholars affirmed that Rajab Friday represents a pivotal spiritual and historical milestone. They emphasized Yemenis’ conscious and voluntary embrace of Islam and their enduring commitment to their authentic faith-based identity and national principles.

