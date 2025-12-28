Iran condemns Israeli violation of Somalia’s sovereignty

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has condemned the Zionist regime for violating Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Esmaeil Baghaei strongly denounced the regime’s attempt to undermine Somalia’s unity and sovereignty, describing it as a blatant breach of the United Nations Charter and international law.

Highlighting Iran’s consistent position on safeguarding the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Baghaei said the Zionist regime’s hostile act aligns with its policy of destabilizing regional states and fueling insecurity in the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa.

The spokesman further voiced support for the firm stances taken by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the African Union against the Zionist regime’s actions, urging the international community to adopt decisive measures to counter this expansionist and destabilizing move by the occupying regime of Israel.

