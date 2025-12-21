Gaza Buildings Damaged by Israeli Strikes Collapse Amid Heavy Rainfall

AhlulBayt News Agency: Two buildings in Gaza City, previously damaged by Israeli airstrikes, collapsed at dawn on Saturday due to the latest weather system accompanied by heavy rainfall.

Gaza’s Civil Defense reported that its crews successfully evacuated residents from the seven‑story “Al‑Awda 6” tower in Tel al‑Hawa, southwest of Gaza City, after cracks appeared and the top four floors collapsed.

In a statement, Civil Defense confirmed that no injuries were recorded from the incident.

Local sources and eyewitnesses also reported the collapse of a building belonging to the Al‑Mughni family in the Al‑Nasr neighborhood of Gaza City, with no deaths or injuries.

Sources added that the building had already been evacuated and was damaged by Israeli bombardment during the two years of genocide.

Recently, Gaza has witnessed the collapse of several homes and residential buildings previously damaged by Israeli strikes, triggered by heavy rain and strong winds. Government sources confirmed that these incidents have caused deaths and injuries among Palestinians.

Palestinians are forced to live in cracked and unsafe buildings on the verge of collapse due to the lack of alternatives, as Israel destroyed most of the Strip’s buildings and blocked the entry of mobile homes and construction materials, despite more than two months having passed since the ceasefire agreement of October 10.

The recent weather systems also caused thousands of tents sheltering displaced families to flood or be blown away, worsening their suffering.

Since early December, the repercussions of these weather systems have led to the deaths of 17 Palestinians, including four children, the collapse of 17 homes, and flooding of about 90 percent of shelters for displaced families, according to Civil Defense.

Israel has failed to meet its ceasefire obligations, including opening crossings and allowing the entry of 300,000 tents and mobile homes to provide minimum shelter after the genocide destroyed 90 percent of civilian infrastructure.

The ceasefire ended a genocide launched by Israel on October 8, 2023, which lasted two years, killing more than 70,000 Palestinians and injuring over 171,000, with UN estimates placing reconstruction costs at around $70 billion.

