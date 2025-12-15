  1. Home
15 December 2025 - 08:32
Massive Paris Protest Against Trump’s Middle East Policies

Arab and French groups staged a major protest in Paris against Donald Trump’s Middle East policies. Demonstrators condemned normalization with Israel and voiced support for Palestinians.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Arab and French groups organized a large demonstration in Paris to protest the policies of US President Donald Trump toward the Middle East.

Protesters gathered at the “Fountain of the Innocents,” chanting slogans denouncing what they described as Trump’s “autocratic rule” and his regional policies.

Participants demanded “an end to normalization with the Zionist entity” (Israel) and reaffirmed their “support for the Palestinian people.”

Organizers explained that the choice of the Fountain of the Innocents was symbolic, representing “popular anger against Trump’s policies in the region.”

It was noted that Paris often hosts events in support of the Palestinian cause and Gaza, aiming to draw international attention to the Palestinian issue and condemn US policies backing the Israeli occupation.

