Jaish al-Zolm claims responsibility terrorist attack on Iranian police in Sistan and Baluchestan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group has claimed responsibility for a shooting attack in Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province against members of law enforcement forces.

The group announced on social media on Saturday that its members carried out the assault the previous day.

Jaish al-Adl terrorists and law enforcement forces clashed at a square in Iranshahr County on Friday evening, as police forces launched an operation against the militants, and managed to injure some of them.

The deceased policeman was identified as Sergeant Major Ramin Sadeqi.

A manhunt has been launched to arrest the terrorists who escaped the scene after the clash.

Sistan and Baluchestan province, which borders Pakistan, has witnessed several terror attacks targeting both civilians and security forces over the past years.

Terrorist groups carrying out attacks against Iranian interests in the southeastern and southwestern parts of the country are believed to be linked to foreign intelligence services.

On October 26 last year, ten members of Iran's law enforcement forces were killed in a terrorist attack in the Gohar Kuh district of Taftan County in the province.

The Jaish al-Adl terrorist group claimed responsibility for the assault, which was one of the deadliest in the province in recent months.

The group has carried out numerous terrorist attacks in Iran, primarily in Sistan and Baluchestan. Its tactics include the abduction of border guards as well as targeting civilians and police stations within the province to incite chaos and disorder.

