MWM Punjab President: Prophet Muhammad's Biography is symbol of Unity and Brotherhood

AhlulBayt News Agency: During his organizational visit to District Faisalabad, Allama Syed Ali Akbar Kazmi, Provincial President of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Punjab, visited the village of Lurkiyan in Tehsil Jaranwala.

Addressing a joint gathering of Sunni brothers and Shia believers, he delivered an inspiring talk on the life and character of the Holy Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, emphasizing the importance of unity and solidarity among Muslims.

Allama Kazmi stated that the Prophet’s life is a shining beacon of humanity, brotherhood, and mutual respect. He urged the participants to rise above sectarian divisions and unite as one Ummah in the light of the Prophet’s teachings.

He further affirmed that Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen will continue to play an active role at all levels in promoting Muslim unity and the practical establishment of Ummah-wide harmony.

Local Shia believers and Sunni community elders also attended the gathering and appreciated the provincial president’s message of unity and fraternity.