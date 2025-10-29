Jolani-Affiliated Militants Accused of Sectarian Crime Against Syrian Shia

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Center for Documenting Violations Against Shia in Syria strongly condemns the horrific crime committed by armed gangs affiliated with the criminal Jolani in the Ghazlaniyah area of Damascus countryside. The attack claimed the life of citizen Atallah Al-Qattan, a member of the Shia community, after the assailants fired fourteen bullets into his body—a barbaric act that reflects the depth of sectarian hatred and organized violence these gangs inflict upon innocent civilians.



This heinous crime is not an isolated incident but part of a systematic campaign of killings and targeted attacks carried out by Jolani’s groups against members of the Shia community in various parts of Damascus countryside, aiming to spread fear and ignite sectarian strife among citizens of the same nation.



The Center affirms that these criminal acts amount to crimes against humanity and holds full responsibility on the so-called “Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham” and its leadership, especially Jolani, as well as anyone who supports or conceals their crimes.



The Center calls on:



• The United Nations and international human rights organizations to launch an urgent investigation into this crime and similar attacks targeting the Shia community in Syria.

• The prosecution of the killers and those behind them, ensuring they do not escape justice.

• The provision of legal and humanitarian protection for Shia citizens in Damascus countryside and other areas witnessing repeated assaults.



The blood of martyr Atallah Al-Qattan will remain a testimony to the brutality of these gangs and the failure of the international community to confront terrorism targeting innocents based on sectarian identity.



Center for Documenting Violations Against Shia in Syria

/129