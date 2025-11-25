UNRWA Warns of Catastrophic Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) confirmed that the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains catastrophic despite the ceasefire, noting that Israeli authorities are blocking the entry of its international staff and restricting aid, leaving nearly 6,000 food trucks stuck at the crossings.

In a statement on Monday, UNRWA said that more than 90% of Gaza’s population depends entirely on relief assistance, with many people receiving only one meal per day. Around 170 trucks enter daily, far below the minimum needed to meet basic requirements.

The agency currently operates 100 shelters housing over 80,000 displaced people and continues to provide education to about 300,000 students remotely and 50,000 in person, under harsh conditions and severe psychological stress.

UNRWA added that around 44,000 children are studying in difficult circumstances inside 330 temporary learning spaces established across 59 shelters.

The agency explained that many children are forced to sit on cold floors due to the absence of chairs and desks, making learning harder and undermining their sense of safety and stability.

This situation comes amid the collapse of Gaza’s humanitarian conditions after the recent war, where Israeli bombardment destroyed schools and educational facilities. As a result, UNRWA converted emergency shelters into temporary learning centers to meet urgent educational needs.

The agency stressed that providing basic items such as chairs and desks is not merely material, but gives children a sense of stability and hope for life after the war.

On the health front, UNRWA clinics treat 15,000 patients daily across 7 centers and 35 mobile medical points. Since October 7, medical visits have exceeded 15 million, while malnutrition rates have risen to 90%.

UNRWA also revealed that it has lost 380 staff members since the war began, and 90% of its nearly 300 facilities have been damaged by Israeli strikes, severely reducing its operational capacity.

The agency faces a financial deficit of about $200 million, especially after the United States halted its annual $360 million funding, alongside multimillion-dollar campaigns aimed at discrediting UNRWA and falsely linking it to terrorism.

