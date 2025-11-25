Taliban: Pakistan airstrikes kill at least 10 civilians in Afghanistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistan carried out strikes on neighboring Afghanistan that killed at least 10 people, according to a Taliban spokesman.

The spokesman said Tuesday that the attacks came a day after a suicide bombing targeted a security compound in Pakistan’s Peshawar city, AFP reported.

“The Pakistani invading forces bombed the house of a local civilian resident… As a result, nine children (five boys and four girls) and one woman were martyred,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stated in a post on X, referring to the incident in Khost province.

He added that airstrikes also hit the border regions of Kunar and Paktika, wounding another four civilians.

Pakistan’s government officials and military have not issued any comments on the matter.

The bombardment followed a suicide attack against the headquarters of Pakistan’s paramilitary Federal Constabulary force in Peshawar, which killed three officers and injured 11 others.

