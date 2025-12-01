Muslims Must Take Voters Registration Process Extremely Seriously: Indian Shia Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi, General Secretary of Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Hind, has made an urgent appeal to all Muslims to complete the SIR (Systematic Voters’ Inclusion and Registration) process with utmost seriousness and without any negligence.

He emphasized that in a democratic system, the vote holds fundamental importance. Therefore, every individual must fill out their SIR form and submit it to their respective Booth Level Officer (BLO) without delay.

Maulana clarified that those who have not yet received the form should immediately obtain it from their concerned BLO.

He warned that even minor negligence in the SIR process can lead to serious consequences, so every person must fulfill their responsibility.

He further informed that the Election Commission has extended the last date for submitting SIR forms to 11 December, but this period is still insufficient and should be extended further.

Maulana Kalbe Jawad urged those who have not yet submitted their forms to do so immediately so that their names remain included in the voters’ list.

Meanwhile, Deputy Imam-e-Jumma Maulana Syed Raza Haider Zaidi also appealed to Muslims to actively participate in the SIR process. He said that voting is the fundamental right of every citizen, and to protect this right, it is essential that every individual fills and submits the SIR form so that the democratic structure can be further strengthened.