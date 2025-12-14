UN warns of rising Palestinian displacement in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations has issued a warning about a significant rise in Palestinian displacement and violence across the occupied West Bank, pointing to widespread demolitions of homes by Israeli authorities and the continued high rate of attacks carried out by illegal settlers.

At a UN press briefing on Friday, Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq shared findings from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), noting that more than 1,000 Palestinians have been displaced since the start of the year in “Area C” of the West Bank.

This area, which constitutes about 60 percent of the West Bank, remains under almost complete Israeli control, enforced through heavy police presence and restrictive planning and construction policies.

Haq explained that most of those displaced lost their homes due to demolitions ordered by Israeli officials, who claimed the structures lacked Israeli-issued building permits—permits that Palestinians are rarely able to obtain.

He highlighted that the scale of displacement this year marks the second-highest annual figure since OCHA began recording such data in 2009.

The UN also expressed deep concern over the ongoing violence committed by illegal Israeli settlers.

According to OCHA’s records, settler attacks against Palestinians have persisted at alarming levels throughout the year, causing what Haq described as “severe humanitarian consequences.”

On average, five settler attacks have been documented each day since the beginning of the year.

Haq called for immediate measures to safeguard Palestinians across the occupied territories, including East al-Quds.

