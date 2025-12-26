Pakistani Shia Cleric Released After Eight Months in Saudi Custody

AhlulBayt News Agency: A prominent Pakistani Shia cleric, Allama Ghulam Hasnain Wijdani, has been released after spending eight months in custody in Saudi Arabia, according to religious leaders in Pakistan.

Allama Wijdani, a respected Islamic scholar from Gilgit-Baltistan and the Imam Juma of Quetta, was detained by Saudi authorities earlier this year. His release was confirmed by Imam Juma of Quetta, Allama Syed Hashim Mousavi, who said that Allama Wijdani has now been freed.

According to available information, Allama Ghulam Hasnain Wijdani was taken into custody by Saudi authorities without formal charges while returning to Pakistan after performing Umrah. The reasons for his detention were not officially disclosed.

The development has been welcomed by religious circles in Pakistan, particularly in Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan, where Allama Wijdani is widely respected for his religious and community leadership.