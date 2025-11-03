Ayatollah Rajabi: True Knowledge Leads to Divine Perfection

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior Iranian scholar Ayatollah Mahmoud Rajabi, who heads the Imam Khomeini (RA) Education and Research Institute, stated that humanity reaches true perfection only through faith, righteous actions, and authentic knowledge.

During his weekly ethics lecture, hosted by the Shabab al-Muqaddafa World Front, Ayatollah Rajabi highlighted that knowledge is one of the most strategic divine gifts, shaping human conduct and guiding individuals toward spiritual excellence.

He explained that humans possess a unique level of awareness that can elevate them to the highest ranks of existence. While all creatures have a form of consciousness and glorify God, only humans are granted transcendent understanding.

As a professor at the Qom Seminary, Ayatollah Rajabi distinguished between innate and acquired knowledge, emphasizing that genuine spiritual growth occurs “in the shadow of faith and righteous deeds.” He cited the Qur’an, reminding that God has given humans “ears, eyes, and hearts” to grasp truth and show gratitude.

Quoting a hadith, he elaborated that those who use their faculties in obedience to God may attain the rank of Divine Vicegerent:

“If a servant obeys God sincerely, He will make him like Himself — living, enriched, and steadfast.”

Ayatollah Rajabi also warned against the dangers of false knowledge, noting that Satan misleads people through distorted understanding.

“Those deprived of true knowledge,” he said, “will wander in circles like a donkey tied to a millstone.”

He concluded that only knowledge rooted in faith and gratitude can elevate humans from basic awareness to divine proximity and eternal perfection.

