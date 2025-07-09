Hamas condemns Israeli airstrike on freed prisoners

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior Hamas official Abdul-Karim Hanini announced on Tuesday that six Palestinians who had previously been released from Israeli prisons were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza.

Hanini described the incident as part of Israel’s ongoing “policy of revenge and systematic killing” targeting those who resist its occupation.

He stated, “We mourn our martyrs with pride and honor. This treacherous Zionist assassination will not weaken our people’s determination, nor that of its prisoners and liberators, to continue fighting for freedom.”

Hanini added, “The arrogance of the occupation will not deter us from our principles or our path of resistance until the occupation is eliminated.”

The victims, mostly exiled from the occupied West Bank, were killed when Israeli warplanes bombed tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in Zawayda (central Gaza) and the Mawasi area of western Khan Yunis.

Five victims had been released in 2011 under a prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel involving captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.

The sixth had been among those exiled from the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem in 2002.

New testimonies from Palestinian detainees reveal the “systematic torture and abuse” of Gazans held in Israeli prisons.

These accounts describe repeated beatings, threats, starvation, and solitary confinement, including cases involving female prisoners.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has abducted thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank. Thousands more have reportedly “disappeared” from Gaza.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) reported that at least 10,800 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, including more than 450 children and 50 women.

This figure, the highest since 2000, excludes detainees in Israeli military camps.

Following demands by rights groups, Israeli authorities began transferring detainees from the Sde Teiman facility, a former military base in the Negev desert.

Since October 2023, dozens of Palestinians have died in Israeli custody.

