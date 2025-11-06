Basis of formation of Islamic Revolution is struggle against imperialism / Nuclear lie is Washington's tool to contain Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Recently, news has been released about the United States' willingness to send a letter to Iran to resume negotiations, and Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidy has called for both sides to return to the negotiating table and continue the process of talks to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue. This is despite the fact that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, in his recent statements, emphasized the lack of trust in the American side and the fantasies of President Donald Trump about destroying Iran's nuclear program. Regarding the issue of the difference between Iran and the United States, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution also noted that "the difference between the Islamic Republic and the United States is not tactical, but inherent."

On the other hand, a wave of criticism against Trump's personal performance in the United States has been accompanied by demonstrations titled "No to the King."

In this context, Caleb Maupin, an American speaker, journalist, and political analyst, in an interview with ABNA News Agency, analyzed the Supreme Leader's remarks about Iran-US relations, as well as the demonstrations by thousands of Americans against Donald Trump.

Caleb Maupin is the founder and ideological leader of the Center for Political Innovation and the author of We Are the Builders of Our City, and has traveled extensively to the Middle East and Latin America.

In response to the question of what is the basis for the Leader of the Islamic Revolution's emphasis on confronting imperialist domination, this American writer said: "The Islamic Republic was born on the basis of the struggle against the Western colonial powers and their economic domination of the world, and the struggle against imperialism. It is fitting that this country be vigilant against those who pursue the interests of such powers and seek to destroy the achievements of the Islamic Revolution."

Regarding the Leader of the Islamic Revolution's statement that America's problem with Iran is not the nuclear bomb, but rather preventing Iran's progress, Maupin stated: "The Iranian nuclear issue has always been a matter of deception. "Iran has always been fully committed to the Non-Proliferation Treaty and has made major concessions with the 2015 nuclear deal, but the US's lies in order to contain Iran continue."

In her analysis of Trump's behavior and policies, she added: "Trump is working to consolidate her power and is negotiating with various factions among the American elite. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is part of the" Miami Mafia "of anti-communist exiles from Latin America." "They are very close to the Likud faction of Israeli politics. While Trump's base elected her in hopes of fewer military interventions, Trump has worked hard to win over this important faction of the US right."

The American political analyst said of the popular demonstrations titled "No to the Shah": "These rallies were held in defense of the liberal order, arguing that Trump was an authoritarian and comparing her to leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin or North Korean leader Kim Jong-un."

Caleb Maupin emphasized that “these rallies pointed to some valid criticisms of Trump,” but that they ultimately reinforced the idea that “strong leadership” is somehow bad and that Wall Street should rule by default. If Trump were truly authoritarian and a truly strong leader pushing against Israel and Wall Street, that would be good, not bad. But he is not and he will not do that. In contrast, “the organization we launched with the slogan ‘Hands Off Venezuela’ has marginalized ‘No to Kings’ rallies across the United States.”