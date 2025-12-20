Flag of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas Raised in Hyderabad, Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The delegation of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine in Pakistan raised the flag of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) in the Pakistani city of Hyderabad, as part of the activities of the (Fatima –peace be upon her– Path of Salvation) festival.

The head of the holy shrine delegation, Mr. Jawad Al-Hasnawi, said that the flag-raising ceremony was held in the courtyard of the Commander of the Faithful (peace be upon him) in the city of Hyderabad, where the event began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by religious segments and hymns in the presence of the holy shrine delegation and a gathering of the local residents. He explained that the visit to the city came after a nine-year absence.

For his part, the head of the Religious Affairs Department at the Holy Shrine, Sheikh Salah al-Karbalaei, said that the flag-raising ceremony was accompanied by the communal evening prayers, noting that the delegation received a warm welcome from the city's residents.

This event is part of a series of activities organised by the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine in Pakistan, aimed at reviving the occasions of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) and instilling religious values in the hearts of various segments of the Islamic community.



