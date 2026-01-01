Pres. Pezeshkian: "We will continue path showed by Martyr Soleimani with might"

"The Iranian nation is committed to continuing the path, character, and ideals of Martyr Qassem Soleimani with all its might," according to President Masoud Pezeshkian on the martyrdom anniversary of the anti-terror icon.

Iranian President Masoud Pezzekian made the remarks on Thursday evening at the ceremony marking the sixth anniversary of the martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani, which was held with the participatiom of a large number of people at the Imam Khomeini (RA) Grand Mosque (Mossalla) in Tehran, honoring the memory and name of this distinguished martyr. He emphasized, "The Iranian nation is committed to continuing the path, character, and ideals of Martyr Soleimani with all its might."

Wishing the Leader of the Islamic Revolution a long and blessed life, the President considered General Soleimani an unparalleled role model in ethics, honesty, courage, seeking justice, and practical defense of the oppressed people.

"What has brought us together today is the path we must adopt, and this path is nothing but the path of martyrs, especially Martyr Soleimani," Pezeshkian said.

He went to emphasize the necessity of keeping unity, national cohesion, and obedience to the Leader, stating, "Only with internal consensus and solidarity of the Islamic world can we stand against the oppressive, tyranical, and genocidal powers." T

"The government considers itself obligated to fully implement the policies of the Leader of the Revolution and not allow division and rumors to disrupt the path of serving the people," he underscored.