Photos: Head of Shia schools in Pakistan meets representative of Grand Ayatollah Sayyid al-Sistani in Qom

The head of Shia schools in Pakistan, his eminence Ayatollah Hafiz Syed Riaz Hussain Najafi, met with Syed Jawad Shahristani, the official representative of Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali al-Sistani in holy city of Qom, Iran. During the meeting, a Fatiha (prayer gathering) was held in memory of the late wife of Grand Ayatollah Sistani. Syed Riaz Hussain Najafi is a Shia scholar in Pakistan, the head of Jamia al-Muntazar in Lahore, the head of Shia schools in Pakistan, and the head of the Shia Scholars Association of Pakistan.