‘Born of Kaaba’ flag to be hoisted above Imam Ali Shrine’s dome

AhlulBayt News Agency: The courtyard of the Imam Ali (AS) holy shrine in Najaf, Iraq, will witness a flag-raising ceremony today, December 28, 2025.

It will be held ahead of the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of the first Imam (AS).

The Astan (custodianship) of the holy mausoleum announced in a statement, “From under the shade of the magnificent shrine of the shrine of the Commander of the Faithful (AS), with the holy breaths of the Wilayat (guardianship) and in the joy of the birth anniversary of the Commander of the Faithful Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS), the birth flag will be raised,” al-Furat reported.

It added, “Everyone is invited to attend the flag-raising ceremony of the birth of the Commander of the Faithful Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) on the occasion of this blessed event.”

The Astan has prepared a comprehensive program to commemorate the birth anniversary of Imam Ali (AS) on the 13th of Rajab (January 3, 2026), with the participation of all departments, branches and units, which will last for a week.

In addition, arrangements have been made to serve the pilgrims who visit the shrine in Najaf to commemorate this event.

Also on this occasion, the Astan has decorated the holy shrine with thousands of fragrant bouquets.

