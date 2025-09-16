Hamas condemns international silence over Israel's actions in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement has issued a strong condemnation of the global community, accusing it of failing to prevent what it describes as Israeli war crimes in Gaza and neglecting to hold those responsible accountable.

Hamas stated that the Israeli military’s ongoing assault on Gaza City—characterized by targeted strikes on residential areas, the demolition of tall buildings, and the forced evacuation of civilians—amounts to acts of ethnic cleansing and genocide. These actions, it said, continue without consequence due to the international community’s inability or unwillingness to intervene.

The group further asserted that Israel’s strategy of using mass killings, starvation, and destruction to suppress the Palestinian population has proven ineffective over the past two years and will continue to fail. Hamas emphasized that the Palestinian people, backed by their resistance, will persist in defending their homeland and rights through all available means.

Hamas concluded by stating that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom it referred to as a war criminal wanted by the International Criminal Court, is fully responsible for the fate of Israeli soldiers held in Gaza. It claimed that Netanyahu’s violent tactics will not succeed in securing their release.



