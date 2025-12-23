  1. Home
Gaza Death Toll Surges to Over 70,937

23 December 2025 - 09:27
Source: Palestine Info
The Gaza Health Ministry announced that the death toll from Israel’s war has reached 70,937, with over 171,000 wounded. Hospitals reported receiving 12 bodies and seven injured in the past 24 hours.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The death toll from Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has risen to 70,937 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Monday morning.

The ministry further reported that the total number of wounded has climbed to 171,192 individuals.

In its daily update, the ministry stated that hospitals received the bodies of 12 civilians along with seven injured people during the past 24 hours.

Since the ceasefire agreement came into effect on October 10, 2025, at least 405 Palestinians have been killed and 1,115 others wounded.

