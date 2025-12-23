Gaza Death Toll Surges to Over 70,937

AhlulBayt News Agency: The death toll from Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has risen to 70,937 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Monday morning.

The ministry further reported that the total number of wounded has climbed to 171,192 individuals.

In its daily update, the ministry stated that hospitals received the bodies of 12 civilians along with seven injured people during the past 24 hours.

Since the ceasefire agreement came into effect on October 10, 2025, at least 405 Palestinians have been killed and 1,115 others wounded.

