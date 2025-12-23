Grand Mufti of Uganda Praises Iran’s Role in Muslim Unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Grand Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajee, praised Iran’s efforts to strengthen unity among Muslims.

In a meeting with Iranian Cultural Attaché in Uganda, Abdollah Abbasi, Sheikh Mubajee commended the wide range of cultural, religious, and missionary activities carried out by Iran’s Cultural Center in the country.

He highlighted initiatives such as a scientific conference on dialogue between Islam and Christianity, more than 130 weekly programs titled “Peace at a Glance” broadcast on Bilal Islamic Radio, and several nationwide Holy Quran competitions.

The Grand Mufti also expressed gratitude to the Iranian envoy for facilitating his visit to Tehran to attend the 32nd International Exhibition of the Holy Quran and participate in specialized meetings.

Sheikh Mubajee further appreciated Iran’s support for the oppressed people of Gaza and strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s military aggression against Iran in June. He wished Iran peace, security, success, and pride.

At the beginning of the meeting, Abbasi, whose tenure is nearing completion, presented a report on the activities of Iran’s Cultural Center in Uganda over the past three years.

Acknowledging the Grand Mufti’s support, Abbasi expressed his gratitude for Mubajee’s cooperation in implementing cultural programs.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Sheikh Mubajee presented a plaque of appreciation and two books to the Iranian envoy, recognizing his valuable contributions during his service in Uganda.

