Iran stages large-scale naval exercise following 12-day war, Arab media reports

Iran’s Navy has conducted the “Sustainable Power 1404” missile drill to demonstrate and enhance its military capabilities following a recent 12-day war imposed by the Israeli regime, according to comprehensive coverage by Arab news sources.

The two-day exercise, held in the northern Indian Ocean and Sea of Oman, featured the deployment of multiple weapons systems, including various naval cruise missiles with different ranges, such as “Nasir” and “Qadir,” the coastal anti-ship “Qader” missile, alongside drone operations and electronic warfare exercises.

Major Arab media networks, including the UAE’s Al-Arabiya 24, Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen and Al-Manar, Yemen’s al-Masirah, and Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV, reported that Tehran intended this military demonstration to communicate its preparedness to counter any potential hostile actions while emphasizing its deterrent capabilities.

Reports citing Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh indicated that Iran has now deployed missiles significantly more advanced than those used in the recent 12-day war, with the capability to penetrate enemy defense systems at a 90% success rate.

Arab media analysts interpret this military exercise as Iran’s first major drill since the 12-day war with Israel, reflecting Tehran’s commitment to enhancing its defensive preparedness against potential future threats.

Iranian officials have consistently emphasized that the country will not hesitate to enhance its military capabilities, including missile power, which is intended solely for defense. Furthermore, Iran’s defense capabilities will never be a topic of negotiation.

Earlier today, Iran’s Navy simultaneously launched several cruise missiles from both coastal batteries and surface vessels, successfully destroying a designated surface target during “Sustainable Power 1404” missile exercise.