Major General Mousavi: Enhancing defensive military power key to national security

Chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi says that strengthening the defensive-military power is the key to the national security.

In a message to Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh on the occasion of Mordad 31 (August 22), which marks National Defense Industry Day, General Mousavi emphasized that strengthening the defensive-military power and upgrading missile systems is the key to national security.

He seized this opportunity to congratulate the National Defense Industry Day to the defense minister, industrious managers, experts, and commanders of the Ministry of Defense.

Undoubtedly, the remarkable and salient achievements of the country's defense industry in recent years, some of which were used in the 12-day Israeli-US war against Iran, are a clear sign of the self-confidence, firm faith, and reliance on the indigenous capacities of the great Islamic Iranian nation, General Mousavi added.

"The regional and global developments, as well as lessons learned from the 12-day Israeli-US imposed war against the Islamic Republic of Iran, once again revealed the fact that the only way to protect the country from perceived and emerging threats is to continue the strategy of increasing defense capabilities, enhance deterrence, strengthening and updating military systems, equipment, and weapons in the fields of land, sea, aerospace, defense, cyber, and electronic warfare," he noted.