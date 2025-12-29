Iran Defense Minister Highlights Universities’ Role in Technology Localization

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Minister of Defense has emphasized the pivotal role of universities and academic institutions in the localization of advanced technologies, saying that addressing the country’s strategic challenges is impossible without relying on scientific and academic capacity.

According to Mehr, speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony marking the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Defense’s Marine Industries Organization and the University of Tabriz, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh said universities are regarded by the Defense Ministry as a key pillar in achieving self-sufficiency, localizing advanced technologies, and reducing reliance on foreign sources.

He stressed the importance of trusting young scientists and academic elites, noting that Iran’s successes in the defense sector have consistently come when responsibilities were entrusted to capable and talented youth.

Nasirzadeh also highlighted the role of knowledge-based companies and the private sector, saying that leveraging their high potential can help realize a knowledge-based economy within the defense industry.

The MoU, signed in the presence of the defense minister and the governor of East Azerbaijan province, aims to promote development, self-sufficiency, and localization in the production of maritime engines.

......................

End/ 257