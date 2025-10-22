Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemen Remains Committed to the Resistance and the Palestinian Cause

Ahlulbayt News Agency: Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi emphasized that the massive public turnout at the funeral of the Chief of Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Martyr Major General Mohammed Abdul-Karim Al-Ghamari, clearly reflects the Yemeni people’s steadfast commitment to their national and jihadist choices, foremost among them standing with Palestine and the Axis of Resistance.

In his speech, Sayyed Al-Houthi stated, “The widespread and large participation of our people in Al-Ghamari’s funeral was a demonstration of their steadfast position,” noting that this popular turnout reflects the deep and intimate relationship between the Yemeni people and their military institution, which represents their aspirations and orientation.

He highlighted that the Yemeni people have raised the banner of jihad in the path of God, confronting the tyrannies of America and "Israel," supporting the Palestinian people, and upholding the major causes of the Muslim nation.

Sayyed Al-Houthi affirmed that Yemen’s official and popular stance has always been sincere and principled, acting with utmost effort on all levels to support the Palestinian people. He described "Israel" and its American ally as partners in all their crimes, conspiracies, objectives, and schemes, while criticizing some regimes’ positions as “an unforgivable disgrace,” noting that those who sided with the enemy in favor of "Israel" acted shamefully.

Questioning the Arab and Islamic armies, he asked, “Where are the Arab and Islamic armies, totaling over 25 million, that have no impact or stance?” He acknowledged exceptional cases such as the Islamic Republic of Iran and other resistance and jihadist forces, while noting that many armies’ positions were influenced by calculating the enemy’s capabilities.

Sayyed Al-Houthi stressed that "Israeli" crimes and tyranny have reached unprecedented levels over the past two years, and the daily realities have exposed the true nature of the Zionist enemy and its collaborators. He warned that "Israel," which kills Palestinians daily, honors no treaty, covenant, or ethical standard, and continues violations even after agreements, citing examples in Lebanon.

He also cautioned that ignoring the actions of "Israel," the U.S., Britain, and global Zionism is not a solution to protect people, stressing that so-called “peace initiatives” often serve as a cover to advance U.S.-Zionist hegemony in the region. He reaffirmed that the “settlement” option has long proven to be a failure.

On the role of media and propaganda, Sayyed Al-Houthi noted that those seeking to subdue the nation and enforce hostility toward those opposing "Israel" employ media and propaganda tools, describing this as a misguided path rooted in ignorance that brings no salvation to the nations or their regimes.

He renewed the pledge to continue the resistance path and follow in the footsteps of the martyrs, particularly Martyr Major General Al-Ghamari, affirming that the Yemeni people remain principled and committed to the Palestinian cause despite all challenges.

Sayyed Al-Houthi concluded, stating, “The Republic of Yemen will remain an integral part of the Axis of Resistance and will not succumb to blackmail or international pressures.” He added that anyone siding with "Israel" is betraying God, His Messenger, and the Ummah, and “will regret it at a time when regret will be of no benefit.”



