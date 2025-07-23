Representative of Al‑Mustafa (p.b.u.h) Int’l University Visits ABNA

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The representative of Al‑Mustafa (p.b.u.h) International University in Bangladesh and Nepal, Hojat al‑Islam Mashayekhi, visited the AhlulBayt (a.s.) International news agency - ABNA - in Qom on July 25, 2025.

During the meeting with ABNA’s managing director Hassan Sadraei Aref, he emphasized the profound love and devotion of the Bangladeshi people to the AhlulBayt and stressed the necessity of expanding media cooperation to cover news of their followers in the region

Highlighting Bangladesh’s strong religious affinity, Mashayekhi noted the country’s significant capacity for engagement: major religious events such as the birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (a.s.) celebrations are widely observed, and Ashura is even a public holiday.

He stressed that despite challenges posed by Wahhabi ideological influence, interest in the AhlulBayt (a.s.) and Iranian religious teachings remains deep among the population. Hence, he proposed establishing an ABNA bureau in Bangladesh, offering logistical support for local ABNA correspondents to comprehensively cover religious, and especially AhlulBayt (a.s.) events.

In response, ABNA affirmed its willingness to reflect regional religious developments and expressed the importance of sustained media synergy between ABNA and the office of Al‑Mustafa (p.b.u.h) University in Bangladesh.

ABNA, a multilingual news outlet operating in 27 languages, underscored its mission to elevate religious diplomacy and amplify the voice of AhlulBayt (a.s.) followers worldwide.

