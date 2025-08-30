Gaza health ministry reports 59 martyrs and 224 injuries in 24 hours

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Friday morning, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that hospitals had received 59 martyrs, including two whose bodies were recovered, and 224 injuries over the past 24 hours. Many victims remain trapped under rubble or on roads inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense teams.

In its statement, the ministry said that the total number of casualties from Israeli aggression since October 7, 2023, has reached 63,025 martyrs and 159,490 injuries. Between March 18, 2025, and today alone, 11,178 martyrs and 47,449 injuries have been recorded.

The ministry noted that the death toll from attacks on aid distribution points has climbed to 2,203 martyrs and over 16,228 injuries, with 23 martyrs and 182 injuries reported in the past 24 hours alone.

It added that hospitals continue to report daily deaths caused by famine and malnutrition, mostly among children, due to the ongoing blockade preventing the entry of food, medicine, and fuel essential for operating health facilities in Gaza.

