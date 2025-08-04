Israeli Airstrikes Kill 21 Palestinians Across Gaza Strip



AhlulBayt News Agency: At least 21 Palestinians lost their lives and dozens were injured on Monday as Israeli airstrikes continued across the Gaza Strip, marking the 668th day of the ongoing war.

Palestinian sources reported that five individuals were killed and several others wounded when Israeli fighter jets bombed a group of residents inspecting the ruins of their homes in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, located east of Gaza City.

In Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, two more civilians were killed in an airstrike targeting a group of people.

Elsewhere, at least two people died and more than 20 were injured in a separate Israeli strike near the Al-Shakosh aid distribution center, north of Rafah in southern Gaza. One of the victims was identified as Hala Abu Muteir.

Another civilian was killed and several others wounded when Israeli forces reportedly attacked people waiting for humanitarian aid in the Netzarim corridor, south of Gaza City.

Al-Awda Hospital confirmed receiving six bodies and 31 injured individuals following a bombing by Israeli forces near an aid distribution site on Salah al-Din Street, south of Wadi Gaza in central Gaza.

Earlier in the day, three people were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike on Deir al-Balah, located in the central part of the Gaza Strip.

The death toll continues to climb as Israeli bombardments intensify, leaving vast areas of Gaza in ruins and displacing thousands of civilians who are now in desperate need of humanitarian assistance.

