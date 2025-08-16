  1. Home
Gaza hospitals receive 51 bodies and 369 wounded after Israeli attacks; Death toll reaches 61,827

16 August 2025 - 13:22
News ID: 1717286
Source: Palestine Media
Gaza’s health ministry reported 51 deaths and 369 injuries from Israeli attacks in the past 24 hours. Since March 18, 2025, over 10,000 have been killed and 43,000 wounded in renewed Israeli assaults.

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Friday morning, Gaza’s health ministry reported that hospitals in the Gaza Strip received the bodies of at least 51 civilians and treated 369 individuals with various injuries resulting from Israeli attacks over the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, since the Israeli occupation army resumed its genocidal campaign on March 18, 2025, a total of 10,300 people have been killed and 43,234 others wounded.

These latest casualties bring the overall death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza—launched on October 7, 2023—to 61,827 martyrs, including 1,898 aid seekers who were killed at or near US-supported distribution centers.

The ministry also stated that the total number of injured has risen to 155,275, which includes more than 14,000 aid seekers.

Efforts are still ongoing to recover the bodies of additional martyrs who remain missing in various parts of the Gaza Strip.

