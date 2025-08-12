Gaza Hospitals receive 69 martyrs, death toll climbs to 61,499

AhlulBayt News Agency: During the past 24 hours, hospitals in the Gaza Strip received the bodies of at least 69 civilians, as well as 362 people suffering from different injuries following Israeli attacks, according to Gaza’s health ministry on Monday morning.

Accordingly, a total of 9,989 people have been killed and 41,534 others have been injured since the Israeli occupation army resumed its genocidal war on Gaza on March 18, 2025.

The new fatalities increased the death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, which started on October 7, 2023, to 61,499 martyrs, including 1,807 aid seekers who were killed at or near US-backed distribution points, the health ministry said.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 153,575 people, including 13,012 aid seekers.

The ministry also said that Gaza’s hospitals recorded five new fatalities in the past 24 hours due to starvation and malnutrition, bringing the death toll from the famine to 222 victims, including 101 children.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to recover the bodies of more martyrs who are still missing in different areas of the Gaza Strip.



