Yemenis rally in million-man march to support Gaza, Ccondemn Israeli genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemenis have once again taken to the streets of the capital, Sana’a, to voice their unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza, who continue to endure Israel’s ongoing genocide.

Braving heavy rainfall on Friday, demonstrators staged a million-man march under the slogan: “Steadfastness with Gaza and Palestine, and rejection of deceit and betrayal deals.”

The demonstrators were carrying the Palestinian and Yemeni flags as they reaffirmed their support for the Palestinians in Gaza and condemned the US-backed Israel’s genocidal war.

The protesters were also holding up pictures of Ismail Haniyeh, the former head of the political bureau of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, commemorating the first anniversary of his martyrdom. Haniyeh was assassinated in Iran after he attended the inauguration ceremony of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced in a statement on July 31, 2024, that Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed when their residence was hit in the Iranian capital. Israel acknowledged that it killed Haniyeh while he was in Tehran last July.

The demonstrators also renewed their support for Yemen’s pro-Gaza military operations, slamming the silence of certain Arab regimes on Israel’s genocide and mass starvation in Gaza.

"Whoever abandons Gaza to be safe, their turn will come and they will regret," they chanted, also decrying Israel and its main ally, the United States, as “enemies of humanity.”

Similar protests took place in other Yemeni provinces, including Hudaydah, Hajjah, Ibb, Jawf, Ma’rib, and Sa’ada.

Every week, Yemenis have been staging mass protests across the country to decry the Israeli atrocities in Gaza, and to reiterate their support for the country’s retaliatory operations.

Since the onset of Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, Yemen's forces have carried out scores of operations in support of the war-hit Gazans, striking targets throughout the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to targeting Israeli ships or vessels heading towards ports in the occupied territories.

Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the regime's decades-long campaign of death and devastation against Palestinians.

The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed more than 60,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

.....................

End/ 257