Islamic Organisation Plans Education Programme for Graduates Muslim Students

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The initiative was discussed at a first major advisory meeting organised under the auspices of the Central Idara-e-Shariah at the Rais-ul-Qalam Seminar Hall in Patna. The meeting brought together religious scholars, lawyers, professors, educators, academics and intellectuals to discuss the educational needs of students, the practical structure of the proposed programme and its long-term prospects.

The meeting was chaired by Maulana Ghulam Rasool Balyawi, chairman of the Central Idara-e-Shariah and a former member of parliament and former chairman of the Bihar State Minorities Commission.

Addressing the gathering, Balyawi said the programme was being conceived in response to the educational and professional challenges facing many students. He said large numbers of students graduate from madrasas with religious education each year but often have limited access to opportunities for modern and professional education.

He also pointed to students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds who, despite academic potential, can struggle to pursue higher education because of limited financial resources and a lack of appropriate guidance.

Under the proposed initiative, students would receive academic instruction, guidance, accommodation and other support to prepare for competitive examinations including the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), National Entrance Screening Test (NEST), IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) and examinations conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

Balyawi said the objective was not limited to examination preparation. According to him, the broader aim was to create opportunities for students to develop academic, professional and personal skills that could enable them to contribute to society in a range of fields.

He called for participation from educators, scholars, intellectuals, philanthropists and other members of the community in developing and implementing the programme.

The meeting coordinator, Yaqub Ashrafi, facilitated the proceedings and provided participants with an opportunity to present their views and suggestions.

Imtiyaz Karimi, a former member of the Bihar Public Service Commission, described the initiative as a structured and long-term educational effort. He said madrasa students possessed academic ability and moral training, but required access to appropriate guidance and educational opportunities to pursue professional careers.

Dr Amjad Raza Amjad said religious education should be complemented by modern education in order to equip students for contemporary professional and academic environments. He argued that students should be provided with educational and technical skills that could enable them to compete across different sectors.

Dr Sajjad Alam highlighted the importance of language education. He said familiarity with multiple languages could help students communicate more effectively at national and international levels and expand their access to educational and professional opportunities.

Syed Faiz Ahmad Qadri said a shortage of financial resources remained a significant barrier for many talented students. He called for greater support from individuals and organisations with the capacity to contribute to educational initiatives.

Irshad Ali Azad, chairman of the Shia Waqf Board, expressed his support for the proposed programme and said he was prepared to contribute to its development.

Maulvi Qutubuddin Rizvi, Nazim-e-Ala of Idara-e-Shariah Jharkhand, also welcomed the initiative. He said the Central Idara-e-Shariah had historically responded to changing educational and social circumstances and described the new programme as an effort to address the educational and economic challenges facing the younger generation.

Other participants, including Dr Mumtaz Alam Rizvi and Maulvi Qamaruzzaman, as well as several scholars, professors and educators, contributed suggestions during the meeting.

Participants said the proposed programme should develop beyond a conventional educational institution and serve as a broader platform for talented students from madrasas and the wider Muslim community. They emphasised the potential value of combining religious education with modern academic and professional training.

Dr Arif Attari, director of the proposed project, gave a detailed presentation using a projector. His presentation covered the programme's proposed academic structure, examination preparation, accommodation and support facilities, future objectives and implementation framework.

Participants praised Attari and his team for their planning and expressed a commitment to supporting the initiative.

At the conclusion of the meeting, participants agreed on the need to develop the programme into a structured educational initiative providing students with preparation for NEET, JEE, NEST, IAT, BPSC and other competitive examinations.

In his concluding remarks, Balyawi said the initiative would not remain at the level of discussion and would move towards implementation. He announced plans to establish committees responsible for areas including curriculum development, student selection and funding, along with other committees considered necessary for the programme.

He said practical steps would be initiated soon to establish the programme and called on religious scholars, educators, intellectuals, philanthropists and other members of the community to contribute.

The meeting concluded with an emphasis on collective responsibility for expanding educational opportunities for talented students and helping them pursue higher education and professional careers while retaining the values associated with their educational and cultural backgrounds.