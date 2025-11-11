Iran’s diplomacy acts as Foreign Ministry of resistance front: Araghchi

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi says a large part of the country’s diplomatic efforts has been dedicated to strengthening the Resistance Front, describing the Foreign Ministry as “functioning at the level of the Resistance Front’s foreign ministry.”

According to IRNA, speaking before lawmakers during a parliamentary session on Monday to review the first year of the Seventh Development Plan, Araghchi outlined the ministry’s regional and international activities over the past year. He said that his trips to Damascus and Beirut—carried out during periods of heightened tension—along with numerous meetings, phone calls, and diplomatic correspondence with foreign ministers and heads of international organizations, were all aimed at supporting Iran’s allies and advancing shared goals in the region.

The foreign minister emphasized that Iran had actively utilized multilateral platforms such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Non-Aligned Movement, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to defend the rights of the Palestinian people and promote regional stability.

“At Iran’s initiative, three emergency meetings of the OIC were convened within a short period to address developments in Palestine, Lebanon, and Iran—an unprecedented occurrence,” Araghchi said.

He went on to highlight Tehran’s intensified diplomatic engagement in defending national sovereignty, countering unilateral sanctions, and promoting a multipolar world order. According to Araghchi, Iranian diplomacy played a key role in rallying global condemnation of US and Israeli aggression, garnering support from more than 120 countries.

He added that these diplomatic achievements were consistent with Iran’s policy of good neighborliness and its growing strategic partnerships with Russia and China, which continue to reinforce Tehran’s regional and global influence.

