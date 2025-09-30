Martyr Nasrallah Transcended Sectarianism, Embodied Arab Unity and Resistance - Sheikh Rifai

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Momin Rifai, Advisor for Diplomatic Relations in Lebanon, said that the late Secretary General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, did not belong to any particular sect, religion, or party, but was a Lebanese, an Arab, and a humanitarian figure.

Speaking at a commemoration ceremony, Sheikh Rifai stressed that the Lebanese people, with their massive presence at Roche Beach in Beirut — the capital of Arabism and resistance — sent a clear message to the arrogant powers that Lebanon will not be American and that its identity will remain rooted in resistance.

He further underlined that Lebanon and its landmarks belong to those who sacrificed their lives for them and cannot be claimed as the private property of any individual or group.



/129