‘Love for Prophet Muhammad is Our Faith, not a Crime’ Protests Erupt Across India

AhlulBayt News Agency: A wave of anger has swept across the country after an FIR was filed in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, against several Muslim youths for displaying banners that read “I Love Muhammad” during celebrations of Eid Miladun Nabi. Reportedly several youths have even been jailed, prompting strong protests in multiple states.

After noon prayers on Friday, thousands of people gathered in Delhi, Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra. They carried placards and banners saying “I Love Muhammad” and raised slogans of “Labbaik Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah”, “Tera Mera Rishta Kya – La Ilaha Illallah” and “Allah Allah Allah” in unison.

“This incident has caused deep sorrow in the Muslim community. We are being criminalised for expressing our love for the Prophet,” said social activist Ashraf (Shanu) Pathan during a protest outside Mumbra police station in Mumbai. “The love of Prophet Muhammad is from God and will remain forever. If raising his name leads to jail, then it is an honour for us.”

His daughter, Mardiyuh Pathan, expressed grief saying, “Muslims are being punished every day under new excuses. Now even taking the Prophet’s name is seen as a crime. Is the government not ashamed? The Constitution gives us the right to express our religion. Why are only Muslims being targeted?”

In Mumbai, the Raza Academy held a large protest at Walli Masjid after Friday prayers. Its General Secretary Haj Mohammad Saeed Nouri declared, “Expressing love for the Prophet is our religious right. It cannot be erased with FIRs or jail.”

In Bhiwandi, peaceful protests were reported by Urdu News representative Faheem Ansari. Religious scholars Shakeel Raza and Sharjil Raza Qadri said, “Saying ‘I love Muhammad’ is a part of faith. It is not new — even the Prophet’s companions said this 1400 years ago. Filing an FIR over this hurts Muslim sentiments.”

At Kotter Gate Mosque, Imam Maulana Mohammad Ghulam Izdani Misbahi reminded, “Love for the Prophet is the essence of our faith. Love is the life of faith and the greatest path to closeness with God.”

Similar protests took place after prayers in mosques across Delhi, Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh, and in Jharkhand. In Maharashtra towns like Parbhani and Manwat, Muslims gathered carrying banners of “I Love Muhammad.”

In Hyderabad, youth said they were ready to be arrested if love for the Prophet was now considered a crime. In Ahmedabad and Agra’s Fatehpur Shahi Jama Masjid, worshippers also joined demonstrations.

Alongside the street protests, the issue has dominated social media. The hashtag #ILoveMuhammad has been trending on X (formerly Twitter) for the past two days. Notably, many non-Muslim users have joined the trend, condemning the Kanpur incident and stressing that criminalising religious expression goes against the spirit of the Indian Constitution.

Prominent voices have also raised concern over the police action. Asaduddin Owaisi, President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and a Member of Parliament, said, “It is not a crime to say ‘I Love Muhammad’. If this is a crime, then punish all of us. We are not afraid.”

Protesters across the country have demanded the Uttar Pradesh Police withdraw the case and release the detained youths immediately. They warned that if the charges are not dropped soon, the movement will grow stronger across the country.

As the protests swell, the incident has sparked a larger debate on religious freedom and the treatment of Muslims in the country, with many insisting that “love for the Prophet is not a crime — it is our faith.”