AhlulBayt News Agency: He recalled that the Islamic Republic of Iran stood alongside the Lebanese people and bore the costs of supporting them at a time when many regional countries refused to provide assistance.

The Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Islamic Shia Council of Lebanon, Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib, strongly criticised the positions adopted by the Lebanese president and some officials against the resistance movement. He stressed that defending Lebanese territory does not require permission from any government official and warned that continued concessions to Israel would only encourage the regime to make further demands and exert greater pressure on Lebanon.

Speaking at a memorial ceremony in the town of Labaya in Lebanon's Western Bekaa region, Al-Khatib paid tribute to the martyrs of the resistance and questioned Lebanese officials over whether their concessions had succeeded in stopping Israeli bombardments, ending the killing of civilians or securing the liberation of occupied Lebanese territories.

Resistance does not need anyone's permission to defend Lebanon

Al-Khatib stressed that the current temporary calm was not the result of Lebanese officials' positions against the resistance. He said that officials were not the ones who granted legitimacy to the resistance, adding that it did not need anyone's approval to establish its legitimacy.

He argued that if the concessions made by officials had resulted in the liberation of territory, an end to aggression and the protection of the Lebanese people's interests, the entire nation would have supported them. However, he warned that every new concession would lead to further demands, stressing that dignity and honour cannot be achieved through retreat.

The deputy chairman also criticised media attacks and the use of cyber campaigns against critics of the authorities, saying such pressure would not prevent people from speaking the truth.

Sharp criticism of the president and the legitimacy of the 'Framework Agreement'

Al-Khatib said the office of the presidency belongs to all Lebanese citizens and urged the president to speak on behalf of the entire nation rather than reducing the resistance to an armed group or a sectarian movement.

Recalling the liberation of southern Lebanon on May 25, 2000, he described the resistance as an expression of the will of the Lebanese people, with broad social support. He also highlighted the historic role played by national forces from different religious communities in confronting Israeli occupation.

He further questioned the legality and legitimacy of implementing the so-called 'Framework Agreement' without referring it to the Council of Ministers and Parliament, describing the move as a disgrace to the state and those who signed it.

Rejecting accusations that the resistance and its martyrs were affiliated with Iran, Al-Khatib asked whether resistance fighters had fought to liberate Iranian territory or to defend southern Lebanon and the Bekaa region.

He also criticised the approach adopted by some Lebanese media outlets towards Israel, stressing that Lebanon's national security and territory were not commodities to be traded. He said dignity and victory could only be achieved through defending the homeland and refusing to submit to American and Israeli dictates.

Those hoping for Iran's defeat are mistaken

In another part of his address, the deputy chairman referred to US President Donald Trump's threats against Iran, arguing that the will of nations was stronger than military power. He said certain political groups in Lebanon were counting on the defeat of the Islamic Republic of Iran and their subsequent seizure of power in Lebanon, but stressed that such expectations would never materialise.

Referring to the United States' unsuccessful experience in Afghanistan, Al-Khatib said those who considered the United States and Israel victorious were seriously mistaken.

He emphasised that Iran was now stronger and better prepared than it had been at the beginning of the previous confrontation, adding that its adversaries would not achieve objectives they had previously failed to accomplish.

Al-Khatib also described Trump's threats against Iran's ancient civilisation as an attempt to revive divisions between Arabs and Iranians. He said these threats had instead united the Iranian people, including both supporters and opponents of the government, against the United States.

Explaining the reasons behind his support for Iran, he stressed that it was not motivated by sectarian considerations but by Iran's decision to stand alongside the Lebanese people and support them when many other countries had refused to do so.

Concluding his remarks, Al-Khatib paid tribute to the families of martyrs and stressed that the Lebanese people would not retreat in the face of pressure or attempts to force them into submission to Israel. He called on Lebanese officials to act in a manner that reflects the dignity and standing of their nation.