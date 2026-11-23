ABNA24 - Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has criticised an Israeli military visit to a school in southern Lebanon, saying that “no occupying power has the right to exploit our children to beautify” its image.

“The Israeli army’s storming of the Debel Public School and involving students in a military and propaganda parade is a violation of the sanctity of schools and children’s rights,” Salam said, according to a report by Lebanon’s National News Agency on Sunday.

He was referring to a video published by an Arabic-speaking Israeli military spokeswoman, Ella Waweya, on her social media accounts on Sunday.

The minute-long video shows Waweya visiting a school and meeting with students.

It was published to mark Lebanon’s Independence Day, she said.

Waweya did not specify when the visit took place. However, local officials and media reports place it between late September and early November.

Lebanon’s teachers’ union blamed Israel for exploiting children for military propaganda, local media reported.



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