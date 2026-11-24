ABNA24 - An art exhibition and Minab Night event were held at the Friday prayer venue in Hyderabad, Pakistan, in cooperation with Iran's Cultural Center and Pakistan's Imamia Organization, coinciding with World Children's Day and a commemoration of the martyred children of Minab.

the Minab Night art exhibition in Hyderabad, Pakistan, featured a collection of artworks highlighting recent war crimes against the Iranian people. Thousands of prominent political, religious and cultural figures, students, cultural and social activists, media representatives and worshippers attended the event.

Saeed Hashemi, cultural attaché at Iran's Consulate General and head of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Cultural Center in Hyderabad, told news media that the exhibition aimed to display a memorial to the martyred children of Minab and showcase the surviving belongings and remnants of the children and the Shajareh Tayyebeh School. He said presenting these exhibits at such a spiritual venue through the language of art served to portray the crimes committed by the US military and the Israeli regime against the Iranian people.

He added that during the imposed Ramadan War, the brutal attack on Iran's internationally recognized borders, violations of international law, the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Ummah (may he rest in peace), the killing of large numbers of civilians, women and children, and the destruction of civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and ambulances, once again exposed the true face of those who claim to fight terrorism.

Hashemi said those who themselves helped create state terrorism around the world are now facing global public opinion with a record of war crimes in southern Lebanon, Gaza, Palestine, Syria, Iraq and southern Iran, particularly in Hormozgan Province, including the deliberate attack on Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab using US-made Tomahawk missiles.

Other participants also condemned war crimes in Iran and Gaza and expressed their sympathy and solidarity with the Iranian people, particularly the families of the martyred children of Minab.



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