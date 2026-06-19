Life, Death of Believer Must Find Meaning on Path AhlulBayt (a.s.): Ramazani

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, emphasizing the phrase "O God, make my life the life of Muhammad and the family of Muhammad, and make my death the death of Muhammad and the family of Muhammad," described this supplication as a clear declaration of stance for choosing a faithful lifestyle, stating, "Human beings have no path to perfection and felicity other than following the path of the Noble Prophet (p.b.u.h) and the AhlulBayt (a.s.)."

Referring to the concluding part of Ziyarat Ashura, he stated, "In this section, a person asks God to place his life and death on the path of the Prophet (p.b.u.h) and the AhlulBayt (a.s.). This supplication is, in fact, a declaration of stance and a determination of one's duty in choosing the path of life—a path that the best and most righteous servants of God have traversed."

Ayatollah Ramazani added, "All Islamic sciences, including jurisprudence, philosophy, and mysticism, if they are to lead a person to the truth, must move on the path of the Quran and the AhlulBayt (a.s.). Just as Mulla Sadra also emphasized that a philosophy that is not aligned with the Quran and the AhlulBayt (a.s.) will not be guiding."

The Quranic View of Life; Human Beings Are Created for Eternity

The representative of the people of Gilan in the Assembly of Experts, stating that the concept of life in the Quran differs from the prevalent materialistic view, said, "What we know as life and death is only a part of a person's material life; while human beings are created for eternity, and death is not, in truth, the end of their life."

He continued, "God has placed immense capabilities at the disposal of human beings, but many people have still not recognized their true capacities and potentials. Understanding the dimensions of human existence opens up vast horizons before them and reveals their lofty station in the system of creation."

Ayatollah Ramazani, referring to the verses of the Holy Quran, said, "God has not abandoned human beings and is present in all stages of their lives. There is no scene of a person's life in which God is not present, but many people are unaware of this truth."

He added, "The AhlulBayt (a.s.), in introducing the human being, present a comprehensive and complete image of him, and by utilizing the signs of creation, make him aware of his true station."

The Difference Between the Islamic and Western Views of the Human Being

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, criticizing the materialistic view of the West toward the human being, stated, "Most Western schools of thought have considered the human being only from a superficial and material perspective and have neglected his existential truth."

He said, "Even in human rights documents, the primary focus has been on the material and civil rights of the human being, but his spiritual and divine station has not been addressed; while the teachings of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) present the human being as a being endowed with a divine nature and infinite capacities."

The Philosophy of the Prophets' Mission; Reviving the Fitrah and Flourishing the Intellect

Ayatollah Ramazani, citing the first sermon of Nahj al-Balaghah, said, "God, for the guidance of human beings, in addition to the intellect, also sent prophets and Imams to save them from negligence, remind them of forgotten blessings, and flourish the hidden capacities of the intellect."

He added, "The Quran is 'Dhikr' (remembrance) and the prophets are 'Mudhakkir' (reminders); they have come to remind the human being of what he has within his nature (fitrah) but has forgotten."

The True Human Being Is Familiar with the World of Meaning

Emphasizing that the human being must become a true "human," he stated, "The true human being is one who is familiar with the truth and the world of meaning. Wherever savagery, oppression, and brutality are seen, they are far from the truth of humanity."

Ayatollah Ramazani, referring to the words of Imam Ali (a.s.) in Nahj al-Balaghah, noted, "Some people are alive in appearance, but in truth they are dead, because they have distanced themselves from what is good (ma'ruf) and are moving on the path of evil (munkar)."

Arrogance Is the Product of Unrestrained Lust and Rage

Explaining the role of the powers of lust and rage in the formation of hegemonic systems, he said, "When lust and rage are not restrained on an individual or governmental level, they lead to arrogance, oppression, and domination."

Ayatollah Ramazani added, "The hegemonic powers seek to take control of the wealth of nations and dominate others through force and threats. Confronting this situation requires divine guidance and spiritual leadership."

The Movement of Ashura; The Manifestation of the True Life of the Human Being

Referring to Imam Hussain's (a.s.) uprising, he said, "Ashura showed that the true life of a human being finds meaning in defending the truth. If our view is merely materialistic, the sacrifice and devotion of Imam Hussain (a.s.) and his companions cannot be explained."

Ayatollah Ramazani added, "Sayyed al-Shuhada (a.s.) offered his dearest companions and family in the path of reviving the truth, and this shows that divine values are higher than a person's life and wealth."

"Jawn"; A Symbol of Human Dignity in the School of Hussain

In another part of his remarks, he referred to the story of "Jawn," the freed slave of Abu Dharr, and said, "When Imam Hussain (a.s.) gave him permission to leave on the day of Ashura, Jawn, with loyalty, declared that he would not abandon the AhlulBayt (a.s.) in difficult days."

Ayatollah Ramazani added, "Jawn asked the Imam that, blessed by accompanying the family of the Prophet (p.b.u.h), he might attain a true station and status, and ultimately he was martyred in the path of Imam Hussain (a.s.)."

He stated, "This story shows that the school of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) does not evaluate people based on color, race, or apparent status, but considers the criterion of value to be faith, knowledge, and loyalty to the truth."

In conclusion, Ayatollah Ramazani emphasized, "Ziyarat Ashura and the school of Imam Hussain (a.s.) are a school for recognizing the truth of the human being and his real life, and the human being can only attain his true station in the shadow of following the Quran and the AhlulBayt (a.s.)."

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