Int’l Webinar "The Role of Hajj in Ummah-Building and the Construction of Islamic Civilization" Held by ABWA

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Coinciding with the days of Abrahamic Hajj and the auspicious Eid al-Ghadir, the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, in collaboration with the University of Tehran, the Delegation and Representative Office of the Supreme Leader at the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, the Sharif Hidayatullah State Islamic University of Jakarta, Indonesia, and the Association of Indonesian Students in Iran, held an international scientific webinar titled "The Role of Hajj in Nation-Building and the Construction of Islamic Civilization," featuring presentations by two faculty members and researchers from universities and Islamic studies seminaries.

The international webinar focused on examining the social, civilizational, educational, and epistemological dimensions of Hajj in the formation of the Islamic Ummah and the construction of Islamic civilization, as well as the manifestation of their effects in today's world. The participants of this virtual webinar included professors, students, and cultural and academic activists from Indonesia.

Dr. Fakriyah Qurani, a professor at Sharif Hidayatullah State Islamic University of Jakarta, served as the first speaker, examining the role and capacities of Hajj in nation-building and the construction of Islamic civilization through the lens of the thought of Martyr Motahhari and Dr. Shariati. Following her, Dr. Mahmoud Vaezi, professor and faculty member and former Dean of the Faculty of Theology at the University of Tehran, examined and elaborated on the civilizational paradigm of Bara'at within the framework of Islamic intellectual thought, presenting in English.

The webinar was moderated by Ali Omar Shahab, a doctoral student in the field of Theological Schools and Religions at the University of Religions and Denominations.

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