Memorial Gathering held at Chhota Imam Bara, Lucknow on First Martyrdom Anniversary of S. Hassan Nasrallah + Photos

AhlulBayt News Agency: People from different organizations, including scholars and followers of various religions from both the city and outside, came together to pay tribute to the martyr.

During the event, Maulana Saeed Al-Hassan Naqvi said that Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah spent 30 years supporting the oppressed and standing against the oppressors.

Maulana Mustafa Madani spoke about the importance of martyrdom, saying that oppressors always get defeated in front of true martyrdom, and that Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s martyrdom was unmatched.

Shahed Kamal recited his poems in honor of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s martyrdom.

Renowned journalist Amresh Mishra, who came from Bangalore, said that Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is an example for the whole world. The way he stood against the oppressors is why the world today stands with Palestine. This is the effect of his blood, and the cruelty of Israel, which is now exposed worldwide, is also a result of his sacrifice.

The gathering was organized by Maulana Haider Abbas Rizvi. He said, “The martyr lived his life following the path of Imam Hussain (AS), and this is the true message of his martyrdom.”

At the end of gathering, Maulana Mushahid Alam spoke and said, “The world calls me the Iron Man, but for me, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is the real Iron Man.” After this, the sufferings of Hazrat Abbas (AS) were narrated.