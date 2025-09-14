340-year-old golden Quran preserved in Farangi Mahal, Lucknow

AhlulBayt News Agency: In the historic alleys and grand mansions of Lucknow, the legacy of the Nawabs lives on. Among its treasures is a 340-year-old Quran written entirely in gold ink, carefully preserved in Farangi Mahal—a monument that once radiated knowledge and witnessed the struggle for culture, education, and freedom.

Farangi Mahal is located between Victoria Road and Chowk in Lucknow. The name “Farangi,” meaning “foreigner,” was given because its original owner was a Frenchman named Neil, who lived there with other French traders during the reign of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Eventually, the property came under the ownership of Aurangzeb’s advisor Mullah Asad bin Qutub Shaheed and his brother Mullah Asad bin Qutubuddin Shaheed.

The two brothers transformed Farangi Mahal into a prestigious Islamic educational institution, often likened to Cambridge and Oxford. Mahatma Gandhi once stayed there, and the room he occupied has been preserved in his memory. Farangi Mahal played a vital role in nurturing Islamic culture and scholarship in India.

Golden Quran in Farangi Mahal

Mufti Abul Urfan Farangi Mahali, a resident of Farangi Mahal, is the guardian of this sacred Quran. The 744-page, 30-part manuscript is written entirely in gold ink, with its borders decorated with intricate golden floral designs.

The Mufti says that although the Quran has received offers worth millions, it is considered a sacred trust. “We don’t even touch it unnecessarily to avoid fading the letters,” he explains. Scholars and visitors from around the world come to view it.

He adds that the Quran is not just a manuscript but a symbol of an era when rulers and nobles commissioned scholarly works in gold and silver. It was during this time that Mulla Nizamuddin, under Aurangzeb’s orders, came to Lucknow and initiated scholarly efforts, including the commissioning of this golden Quran.

Faizan Farangi Mahali expressed pride in preserving this heritage. “People from across India and abroad ask to see the golden Quran,” he said.

“We are the eighth generation of Mulla Nizamuddin. He had this Quran written, and it has remained in our home ever since,” he added.

Farangi Mahal has since been divided among several families, each maintaining personal libraries filled with rare books not available in the market.

Cambridge of India and Its Legacy

Once known as the “Cambridge of India,” Farangi Mahal attracted students from Gulf nations seeking Islamic education. Dr. Mishkat Farangi Mahali shared a story of a Saudi father who brought his son to study. When the Maulana said he had no time, the father asked when he could teach. The Maulana replied, “At the time of Tahajjud prayer,” and the son began attending lessons at night.

Farangi Mahal also played a significant role in India’s independence movement. Dr. Mishkat recalled that Maulana Abdul Bari Farangi Mahali issued a fatwa in Gandhi’s presence promoting Hindu-Muslim unity. Leaders like Gandhi, Nehru, Sarojini Naidu, and Maulana Azad visited and participated in the family’s political and social efforts.

Though the building is now deteriorating and divided, the golden Quran remains a powerful symbol of Farangi Mahal’s rich legacy. It stands as a fusion of faith, art, and history, reminding all of the importance of preserving cultural heritage for future generations.

