Commemoration ceremony for birth of Prophet, Imam al-Sadiq held at Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversaries of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) and Imam Ja'far al-Sadiq (pbuh), a commemoration ceremony was held at Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025.

At this ceremony, which was attended by families of the martyrs of the Israeli Imposed War from different parts of the country, various groups of people, and participants in the International Islamic Unity Conference, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Akhtari, Chairman of the Supreme Council of the AhlulBayt (pbut) World Assembly, in his remarks, while referring to the occasions of the month of Rabi al-Awwal, especially the 1500th anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), stated that the greatest problem of the Islamic world today is the lack of complete understanding of the character of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), the Mercy to the Worlds, saying, "Explaining the individual and social dimensions of Islam is one of the most important duties of the Islamic community."

Emphasizing that the issue of Palestine and the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza are the foremost concern of the Islamic world, the Chairman of the Supreme Council of the AhlulBayt World Assembly added: "Under such circumstances, the duty of Muslims is to stand against oppressors and tyrants, and the duty of Islamic governments is to sever all forms of relations with the Zionist regime."

During this ceremony, in addition to the recitation of praises for the Holy Prophet of Islam (pbuh) and Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq (pbuh), Mr. Hamid Ramazanpour performed a eulogy celebrating the blessed birth.

