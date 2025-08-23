Pakistani Senator meet Grand Ayatollah Bashir Najafi

AhlulBayt News Agency: During the meeting, Grand Ayatollah al-Najafi spoke at length about the historical and scholarly significance of the Najaf seminary (Hawza Ilmiyya), highlighting its central role in nurturing generations of distinguished Islamic scholars and thinkers. He also addressed the contemporary responsibilities of Islamic scholars in guiding the Ummah through the challenges of the modern world.

In remarks made during the visit, Senator Allama Nasir Abbas Jafri praised Grand Ayatollah al-Najafi as a profound divine blessing for the global Muslim community, and particularly for the Muslims of South Asia.

"His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Hafiz Bashir Hussain al-Najafi is a great divine blessing for the Muslim Ummah at large, and especially for the people of the Indian subcontinent," Jafri said. "His presence is a source of hope for us all. His office serves as a spiritual shelter for the entire Muslim community and for the believers of South Asia."

The meeting underscored the enduring ties between the religious leadership of Najaf and the Shia communities of South Asia, and reaffirmed a shared commitment to strengthening religious guidance, unity, and resilience in the face of ongoing global challenges.