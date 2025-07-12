Abraham Accords and Two-State solution absolutely unacceptable: MWM regional president

AhlulBayt News Agency: Allama Syed Baqar Abbas Zaidi, the President of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Sindh, has declared that the Abraham Accords and the so-called two-state solution are completely unacceptable. He said the Abraham Accords are a foundation for legitimizing the two-state formula, which the people of Pakistan outright reject.

He emphasized that the Pakistani nation will never accept Israel, describing it as an illegitimate, terrorist, and occupying entity. He urged the country’s rulers to stop seeking American approval by talking about recognizing the Zionist regime.

He added that the Arab rulers who have accepted Israel have betrayed the Muslim Ummah. The United States, under the guise of economic promises, launched attacks on several Middle Eastern countries, resulting in the loss of thousands of innocent lives and widespread destruction, only to face failure after failure. American interests in the region remain nothing but an unfulfilled dream.

Zaidi criticized the Pakistani leadership for leaving the country’s economy at the mercy of the IMF and effectively pawning the nation. He stressed that rulers should be loyal to the country, not to the United States.

He further noted that the founders of Pakistan had a clear stance of never recognizing the illegitimate state of Israel — a stance that remains unchanged. He stated that the liberation of Palestine and the protection of Al-Aqsa Mosque are religious and moral duties of the Muslim Ummah. The people of Palestine are displaced in their own homeland, and the traitorous Arab regimes have never taken any serious steps to stop Israeli aggression, especially in Gaza.

He also pointed out that America’s Zionist ally is financially supported by Arab nations. The billions of dollars in trade deals between Arab countries and the U.S. are effectively funding the bloodshed of Palestinians. He highlighted that hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been martyred and displaced due to Israeli aggression.

Allama Zaidi concluded by affirming that the blood of Palestinian martyrs will not go in vain, and that support for Hamas and all resistance movements in the region will continue.