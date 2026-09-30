Pakistani Shia Cleric Called for greater Support for Palestinians and Lebanese Civilians

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Speaking at a press conference at Jamia Al-Mustafa Khatam-un-Nabiyyin in Jacobabad, Domki described the Israeli military campaign in Gaza and what he characterized as Israeli attacks in Lebanon as unacceptable. He called on the international community to protect civilians, facilitate humanitarian assistance and support the rights of the Palestinian people

Domki said supporting Palestinians affected by the conflict was both a religious and

humanitarian responsibility.

He also criticized what he described as efforts by some Muslim and Arab governments to strengthen ties with Israel rather than maintain solidarity with Palestinians.

On Lebanon, Domki condemned Israeli strikes and expressed sympathy for Lebanese civilians affected by the violence. His remarks came amid continuing regional tensions involving Israel, Lebanon and Palestinian territories.

The cleric also used the press conference to call for stronger Shia-Sunni relations in Pakistan. He described Sunni Muslims as brothers and said the two communities had lived alongside one another in the region for centuries.

He warned against attempts to create hostility between the two sects and urged religious scholars to use Friday sermons and religious gatherings to encourage unity, mutual respect, religious tolerance and national cohesion.

“Shia-Sunni unity” was presented by Domki as an important means of countering what he described as forces seeking to divide Muslim communities. He also called on religious institutions and scholars to discourage sectarian hatred.

Turning to domestic issues, Domki said Pakistan should be strengthened and developed in accordance with the principles associated with the country's founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and philosopher Muhammad Iqbal.

He urged citizens and religious institutions to contribute to peace, brotherhood, tolerance, constitutional governance and national unity.

Domki also referred to a recent message from Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei, describing it as a source of encouragement for people affected by the conflict.

He said he supported calls for justice, solidarity with victims and greater unity among Muslims.

The press conference was attended by around 40 religious scholars, including Allama Syed Zafar Abbas Shamsi, provincial president of the MWМ Azadari Wing Balochistan; Allama Mushtaq Hussain Umarani, provincial president of the Shia Ulema Council Balochistan; Allama Zulfiqar Ali Saeedi, provincial president of Majlis-e-Ulema Maktab-e-Ahle Bait Balochistan; and several other scholars from the region.

The gathering combined criticism of the regional conflict with calls for sectarian reconciliation and greater social cohesion in Pakistan.

