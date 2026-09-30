Palestinian Woman Martyred as Israeli Attacks Continue Across Gaza Amid Ceasefire Violations

ABAN24 - A Palestinian woman was killed and several others were injured on Wednesday in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, as Israeli violations of the ceasefire continued.

Medical sources reported that Iman Abdel Aal was killed and several others were injured when Israeli warplanes targeted a residential apartment near Al-Shifa Hospital, west of Gaza City.

Israeli warplanes also carried out airstrikes on the Tuffah and Shujaiya neighborhoods in eastern Gaza City and targeted residential buildings on Baghdad Street, destroying the Daher and Mushtaha buildings in Shujaiya.

Three Palestinians, including a woman, were injured by shrapnel from Israeli shelling of the Shujaiya neighborhood.

Israeli quadcopter drones also dropped several sound bombs near the Shujaiya intersection as heavy Israeli artillery fire struck the area. Israeli forces fired illumination flares northwest of Gaza City, while artillery shelling targeted the city’s eastern areas.

In central Gaza, a Palestinian was injured by gunfire from Israeli military vehicles northeast of the Bureij refugee camp.

Israeli artillery also shelled areas east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza. An artillery shell struck a home east of the Deir al-Balah roundabout, while Israeli forces fired several illumination flares over the area.

In southern Gaza, Israeli military vehicles opened fire east of Khan Yunis, while Israeli forces carried out demolition operations in Rafah amid intense gunfire from Israeli military vehicles west of the city.

A Palestinian girl was also shot in the back by Israeli forces while inside her tent in the Qizan Rashwan area, south of Khan Yunis.

Earlier on Tuesday, eight Palestinians, including a woman who succumbed to her injuries, were killed and others were injured as a result of Israeli shelling and gunfire across several areas of the Gaza Strip, amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement.



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