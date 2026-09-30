Gaza Reports 5,147 Israeli Ceasefire Violations Since October 2025

ABNA24 - Israeli forces have violated the US-backed Gaza ceasefire 5,147 times since it took effect on October 10, 2025, killing 1,421 Palestinians and wounding 4,983 others, according to figures released by the Gaza Government Media Office.

The office said on Tuesday that the figures reflected continued Israeli military operations despite the ceasefire, including attacks that had killed and wounded Palestinian civilians.

It also reported that 198 Palestinians had been detained or abducted during the same period.

The office said Israel had likewise failed to meet its commitments on humanitarian access. Of the 210,600 aid and reconstruction trucks expected to enter Gaza under the agreement, only 72,826 had been allowed through, less than 35 percent of the stated target.

Movement through Gaza’s crossings has also remained restricted. The office said only 13,785 of the expected 35,000 travelers had been permitted to cross.

The office warned that humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip remained “dangerous and catastrophic,” with more than 1.5 million displaced Palestinians still living in tents as winter approaches. It said around 162,000 of the approximately 270,000 tents across the enclave were too damaged to provide adequate shelter.

It further said Israeli forces had expanded their control over more than 60 percent of Gaza, up from 53 percent in October 2025, forcing Palestinian families towards the coast amid continuing military operations.

The scale of destruction has remained extensive. A recent assessment by the UN Satellite Centre (UNOSAT) found that more than 201,000 buildings, about 82 percent of all structures in the besieged Palestinian region, had been damaged.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said in an August assessment that only 3 percent of Gaza’s cropland remained both accessible and undamaged.

The office also said the ceasefire provision allowing up to 600 trucks of supplies into Gaza each day had not been consistently met. It said many of the trucks carried commercial goods rather than humanitarian assistance, while Israeli inspection procedures caused further delays.

The ceasefire framework is linked to a 20-point plan announced by US President Donald Trump last September.

However, the so-called negotiations remain stalled over several key issues, particularly Hamas’s future military capabilities and the scope of an Israeli military withdrawal from the beseiged enclave.

Hamas officials have reiterated that ending Israeli attacks is essential for any progress in the negotiations. The resistance group has also indicated that discussions over its weapons would take place only within the framework of broader consultations among Palestinian factions.

According to Palestinian figures, Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza since October 2023 has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 others, most of them women and children. The war has also displaced nearly 1.9 million people and devastated much of the territory.



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